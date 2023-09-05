Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an exciting promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from and to Abu Dhabi. The promotion applies for bookings made from 4 September 00:01 to 5 September 23:59 GST.

Travel dates are until 21 March 2024 (Christmas peak from 15 December 2023 to 9 January 2024 excluded), providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities.

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel, allowing adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets, with must-see destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises. Fantastic reduced fares for a well-deserved vacation throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED179.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our anniversary with a fantastic 20 percent off promotion on our already ultra-low-fare fares. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating unmissable travel experiences for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation.”

The airline's Wizza Flex scheme allows passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

