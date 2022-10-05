UAE - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, announced the launch of its first flight to Male, the Maldives on Tuesday (October 4).

The route will be operated four times per week in October, every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, increasing to six times per week in November and operating daily from December, said the airline.

The launch of the new route falls in line with the airline’s expansion plans and will be operated by the fifth aircraft that recently joined its fleet, the brand-new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has long been a traveller’s favourite due to its picture-perfect setting, pure white sandy beaches and colourful reefs. Boasting countless lagoons, coconut palms and beautiful reefs awash with all kinds of colourful sea life, it consists of around 1,200 small coral islands and sandbanks and provides an island life escapism away from everyday life.

The new route unlocks affordable travel options both within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe via the Wizz Air network.

Michael Berlouis, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director, said: “Offering the ideal escape for relaxation, self-discovery and picture perfect moments, it’s no surprise that the Maldives is an ever-popular destination. In line with our commitment to offer our customers world class low-cost travel experiences, we are excited to now be flying to this tropical paradise, unlocking new travel options for those not only within the UAE, but also for self-connecting passengers.

“As we continue with our expansion plans and work towards making Abu Dhabi a hub for aviation, the new route will help us connect more international tourists with the city and give them the opportunity to stop off and explore the amazing experiences it has to offer. It will also be operated by our fifth aircraft Airbus A321neo, which has recently been added to our brand new fleet, and offers the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.”

Dr Abdulla Mausoom, the Maldives Minister of Tourism, said: “With the extensive global connections UAE provides, the new route from Abu Dhabi will strengthen connectivity between Maldives and the rest of the world. And with this enhanced connectivity between UAE and Maldives, I welcome Emiratis and residents to travel to Maldives and experience the Maldivian hospitality. Thanks to the direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Maldives, more people can take advantages of this convenient link. I wish Wizz Air every success with its new service to Maldives.”

Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED359.

