Dubai's Emirates airline announced on Monday the suspension of all flights to and from Baghdad on August 30 due to civil unrest in Iraq.

In a statement, the airline said, "Customers are advised that due to reports of civil unrest and curfews in Iraq, Emirates flights to/from Baghdad have been cancelled on August 30."

Passengers connecting to Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, the statement added. The airline is monitoring the situation closely and regrets any inconvenience caused to the travellers.

Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or a refund. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options or visit emirates.com/refund to request a refund.

12 dead in Baghdad clashes

Twelve protesters were killed Monday after supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad's Green Zone after the powerful Shiite leader said he was quitting politics.

Shots were fired in the fortified area which houses government buildings as well as diplomatic missions, an AFP correspondent said, as tensions soared amid an escalating political crisis that has left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president for months.

The army announced a nationwide curfew from 7:00 pm, and security forces later patrolled the capital.

