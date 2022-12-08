Leading Emirati air charter and sightseeing helicopter tours operator Falcon Aviation Services has ordered five new Airbus H130 helicopters to upgrade its fleet.

Under the terms of a deal signed at the MEBAA 2022 show, Falcon Aviation Services will accept the helicopters over the next year for renewal of its fleet used intensively for Falcon Tours sightseeing helicopter flights.

The COO of Falcon Aviation Services, Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi said: "We are very pleased to add five brand new H130s into our fleet for our helicopter sightseeing tours operations. This will further our presence in the market and help us double this business in the coming years both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

Airbus Helicopters Head of Africa Middle East, Arnaud Montalvo, said: “We’re delighted to receive this important vote of confidence from a highly professional operator which already has long experience with our helicopters.”

The good looking H130 is an intermediate single-engine helicopter with a spacious cabin for one pilot and up to seven passengers which is popular with pilots who love its sporty and safe flying qualities.

It is the quietest helicopter on the market in its category, helped by Airbus’ Fenestron shrouded tail rotor and automatic variable rotor speed control which make it a friendly neighbour in cities with a noise signature 6 dB below international ICAO limits.

The H130’s simple design, use of composite materials and the experience drawn from Airbus’ mature Ecureuil family contribute to reduced maintenance costs and high availability.

Located at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation Services provides a wide range of operational and aviation support services, which include oil and gas aviation support, maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO), bespoke business jet charters services and helicopter sightseeing tours, fixed base operator (FBO), aircraft management services and continuing airworthiness management (CAMO), heliport management and Inspection, among others.

