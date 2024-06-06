The UAE emerged as a leader in various global competitiveness indicators within the civil aviation sector. According to the recently launched World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024, the country ranked 1st worldwide in the "Quality of Air Transport Infrastructure" indicator, and the 3rd globally in both the "Efficiency of Air Transport Services" and "Available Airline Seat Kilometres - millions/week" indicators.

UAE ranks 1st globally for Air Transport Infrastructure Quality in WEF's Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024

In the Middle East and North Africa region, the UAE leads in both the "Number of Operating Airlines" and "Air Transport Agreements" indicators.

Moreover, the UAE achieved the global top ranking in the "Quality of Air Transport" category in the "Global Competitiveness Report 2023" released by the International Institute for Management Development.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), stated, "The outstanding performance of the civil aviation sector in global competitiveness indicators showcases the forward-thinking vision and strategic directives of our wise leadership. This progress underlines our commitment to fostering growth and enhancing the competitiveness of this crucial sector both regionally and globally. As a fundamental pillar of our national economy, the civil aviation sector's success affirms the quality and effectiveness of our government plans, which focus on continuous investment and reinforcing our leadership across various key development areas."

He noted that every stakeholder in the UAE's civil aviation community played a part in this achievement.

It inspires us to push boundaries and embrace emerging technologies to further develop air transport infrastructure and services, setting new benchmarks for the industry worldwide, Bin Touq explained, noting that it aligns with national goals to build a future where the UAE continues to lead, innovate, and connect the world through a comprehensive, integrated, and sustainable aviation system, leveraging its vital strategic location.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, expressed his pride in this achievement, which highlights the strength and competitiveness of the UAE's civil aviation sector. It reflects the ongoing efforts made by the GCAA in collaboration with its strategic partners in the relevant federal and local government entities, as well as the national carriers and all companies and institutions operating in the sector. Their combined efforts align with the plans and strategies aimed at developing air transport infrastructure, improving services, expanding international partnerships, and connecting with new international markets to enhance the air transport network. This has contributed to strengthening the country's position as a major hub for travel and tourism both regionally and internationally.

Al Suwaidi emphasised the GCAA's commitment to continuously improving and developing the aviation sector in the country, keeping pace with technological advancements and strategic developmental goals, to ensure the maintenance and enhancement of this distinguished position in the future.