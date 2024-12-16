The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted CAR 145 approval to Falcon Technic for launching its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations in UAE.

This milestone was unveiled at the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show 2024, reinforcing the UAE's standing as a global leader in aviation innovation and excellence.

Falcon Technic’s new 13,705 sq.m. MRO facility, located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai, is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to service a wide range of aircraft, including models as large as the Airbus A380, said the company in a statement.

The facility also offers tailored services for VIP aircraft owners and operators, featuring private lounges, advanced workshops, an in-house design studio, and premium maintenance capabilities, it stated.

Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, commended Falcon Technic’s achievement: "This CAR 145 approval is a testament to Falcon Technic's dedication to excellence in aviation maintenance. The GCAA is proud to support initiatives that advance the UAE's aviation ecosystem, positioning the nation at the forefront of global aviation standards and services."

"This milestone reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth within the sector," he noted.

Falcon Technic’s CAR 145 approval includes servicing its Falcon Luxe fleet of Bombardier Global Express series aircraft, with further approvals for additional aircraft types - including Bombardier Challengers, Embraers, and Falcon 2000 Ex Easy models - on the horizon.

The company is also pursuing CAR 145 Base Maintenance approval and EASA PART 145 certification by 2025.

Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the GCAA, emphasising the significance of this achievement, said: "Falcon Technic’s approval under CAR 145 underscores the UAE's commitment to maintaining world-class aviation standards. This achievement not only enhances Dubai’s reputation as a global aviation hub but also strengthens the UAE’s role in advancing the aviation sector regionally and internationally."

In addition to expanding its approvals, Falcon Technic is enhancing its services with specialized shops for interiors, wheels and brakes, non-destructive testing (NDT), batteries, and aircraft painting.

These facilities aim to provide comprehensive MRO solutions for both Falcon Luxe’s fleet and third-party operators, he added.

