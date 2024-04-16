Emirates airline has announced key changes in its commercial teams across Europe, Africa and East Asia, which the Dubai-based carrier said is in line with its growth strategy.

The new rotations will position UAE nationals in some of the airline’s key markets, Emirates said.

Sultan Alriyami, who was previously the manager for Taiwan, has been named Area Manager, Hong Kong, while Nasser Bahlooq, who was previously Area Manager, Hong Kong, has been named Manager, Taiwan.

Mohamed Taher, who was previously Commercial Support Manager Egypt, has become Manager Uganda.

Other movements include Mohammed Alqassim being named Country Manager Cambodia from his previously held position as Country Manager Cyprus; Ahmad Tamim, who was previously Country Manager Ivory Coast, has become Country Manager Cyprus; Adnan Almarzooqi, who was previously Commercial Support Manager South Africa, has become Country Manager Ivory Coast.

The commercial team members will assume their new roles, effective immediately, the airline said.

This news comes months after Emirates announced a slate of senior appointments in February, naming deputies for airline President Tim Clark “as the organisation readies itself for its next phase of growth,” it said at the time.

Among the appointments, the airline’s previous Chief Operations Officer, Adel Al Redha, and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, each took on the added position of Deputy President.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com