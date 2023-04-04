UAE - One of the world’s biggest aircraft maintenance-repair service suppliers, Turkish Technic, and Emirates, the UAE based airline company which has the world’s largest Boeing 777 fleet, have signed an aircraft maintenance deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Turkish Technic will perform base maintenance services on five Boeing 777 of Emirates fleet. The base maintenance operation of the first Boeing 777 has already commenced at Turkish Technic’s Istanbul Ataturk Airport facilities on April 1.

The other aircraft within the scope of the agreement will undergo base maintenance operations at Istanbul Ataturk Airport facilities in the upcoming months.

Best-in-class MRO services

Commenting, Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: “As a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul provider of comprehensive aircraft and component services, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class MRO services for our customers. We believe this agreement marks the beginning of a long-standing partnership with Emirates.”

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

