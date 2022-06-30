Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of Türkiye and IndiGo, India’s largest airline have resumed their codeshare flights and partnership by opening the sale earlier this month.

Scheduled operations will be restarted in a phased manner with the first flight effective June 29, 2022. The codeshare is considered as bilateral free flow codeshare wherein both the airlines will place its code on another’s flights. The agreement will enable both the carriers to provide more flexibility of choice to the customers on sectors between İstanbul and India, amongst others.

In the first phase, tickets of both airlines are open for sale, with Turkish Airlines as the marketing carrier, and IndiGo as the operating carrier. Turkish Airlines will be placing its code on trunk route flights operated by 6E on the Delhi-Istanbul route and later from six domestic destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi stated: “After witnessing two tough years of pandemic, airline industry is now in the new period which will enable us to heal the injuries. In this New era, every cooperation has become more important for each airline. We are very happy to see that both Turkish Airlines and IndiGo ensures the best for their customers. I am glad to announce that our passengers will continue to experience broader opportunities with the resume of the codeshare agreement with IndiGo.”

IndiGo Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said: “We are pleased to resume our strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines to offer more options to our passengers. Owing to the recovery of overall aviation industry, this agreement will extend our on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience by expanding the choices available to our customers for journeys beyond Istanbul, using Turkish Airlines’ extensive network through 12 destinations covered by our agreement.”

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes, whereas IndiGo operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul route and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022. This codeshare between the two airlines provide customers with the convenience of purchasing connecting flights using one reservation, and a smooth ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience during the entire journey.

