Revenues of national carrier Tunisair went up by 14.9% in the third quarter of 2023 to TND 570 million, according to indicators published by the Tunis Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The improvement in the airline's business is even more significant during the first nine months of 2023, as revenues exceeded 1.2 billion dinars, up 21.9%.

The number of passengers carried rose by 17.8% to 1932,950 at September 30, 2023, while the number of scheduled flight hours increased by 24.2% from 3,2707 at the end of September 2022 to 4,0648 at the end of September 2023.

Tunisair's indicators also show an 18% increase in available seat kilometres (ASK). It should be stressed that the improvement in the company's activity was accompanied by an increase in the cost of hiring aircraft of almost TND 13 million, during the third quarter of 2023, because of the fleet deficit which required the entry into activity of new aircraft in hire to meet the evolution of demand.

In addition, the company recorded a 17% increase in airport charges and a 16% increase in commercial assistance costs, while fuel costs fell by 13% as a result of the falling oil per barrel prices (-13.95%) and the USD/TND parity (-1.67%). Debt decreased by 19% as a result of the repayment of loans and deferred maturities during the COVID period and the limited use of external financing during the period.

