National carrier "Tunisair" announced in a press release that it has extended the sales period of its "Early Purchase" fare offer for Tunisians living abroad (TRE), until March 17, 2024 instead of March 31, 2024.

The sale of its "Early Purchase" fare offer will take place through its points of sale, the authorised travel agency circuit, its website www.tunisair.com and its application.

Tunisair explains this extension by the strong demand and in order to better meet the travel needs for the 2024 summer holidays.

Launched by TUNISAIR on December 25, 2023, this special fare offers a significant reduction on the fares to Tunisia for Tunisians residing in France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (from €259 including tax and from CAD 1,499 including tax return from Canada).

Terms and conditions apply to travel between June19, 2024 and August 20, 2024.

