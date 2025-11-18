The Helicopter Company (THC), a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s premier commercial helicopter operator, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of Saudi Arabia and also a PIF entity, at Dubai Airshow.

This partnership marks a major milestone in enhancing premium travel and connectivity within Saudi Arabia, enabling passengers to enjoy seamless last-mile transfers to their final destinations.

The MoU forms a foundational part of Riyadh Air’s ambitious vision to revolutionise air travel and integrate advanced air mobility solutions into the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving aviation ecosystem.

Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, stated: “THC continues to unlock new modes of mobility that deliver high standards of safety, comfort, and convenience,” said. “By partnering with Riyadh Air, we are reinforcing national integration in the aviation sector and contributing to PIF’s mandate to strengthen strategic sectors and support Saudi Vision 2030.”

“At Riyadh Air, our commitment extends beyond traditional air travel; we are building a world-class travel experience that reflects the Kingdom’s ambition and growing global presence,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. “Our collaboration with THC embodies a shared mission to advance premium mobility solutions that contribute to the transformation of the national aviation landscape.”

With its state-of-the-art fleet, Riyadh Air is set to elevate the future of travel and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global aviation hub.

Through this strategic partnership, both companies will explore and develop premium last-mile air mobility solutions, providing Riyadh Air passengers with seamless connections to key destinations across Riyadh and the wider Kingdom once commercial operations are fully launched.

The initiative aims to facilitate fast and efficient transfers between King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and various destinations within Riyadh-mirroring similar premium helicopter transfer services offered in global cities such as New York and Nice. As part of Riyadh Air’s broader commitment to personalised travel, these solutions will offer customers a range of tailored options to meet their specific transfer needs, ensuring a smooth and elevated travel experience from start to finish.

