The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced the signing of two agreements with Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, aimed at supporting the training of Bahrainis as pilots and aviation engineers.

The agreement is part of a continued collaboration between the two organisations, and aims at strengthening national capabilities in aviation by providing specialised training and creating promising and sustainable job opportunities.

The support includes training 50 Bahrainis as second officers and 24 Bahrainis in aviation engineering, both specialised fields requiring a high level of technical expertise, and creating high-quality jobs in the aviation sector.

This comes as a continuation of Tamkeen’s training support to 110 pilots at the company.

Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, said: "We take pride in this partnership with Gulf Air and the promising opportunities it provides for Bahrainis in the aviation sector, which offers high-income jobs and diverse growth and development opportunities both locally and internationally.

“This partnership aligns with our ongoing efforts on providing training opportunities that refine national talent according to the highest global standards, preparing Bahrainis to enter and succeed in the aviation sector, which is a vital and important industry in the kingdom."

Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group, noted that this partnership with the Labor Fund ‘Tamkeen’ stems from Gulf Air's commitment to preparing qualified and trained national talent in the aviation sector, which is one of the most prominent sectors offering rewarding job opportunities.

"We have always been keen on developing the skills of Gulf Air's workforce according to the highest global standards.

“Through this partnership, we can expand the training of a larger number of Bahrainis as pilots and flight attendants, and create professional development opportunities in the aviation sector, thereby increasing our reliance on a highly competent and skilled national workforce.”

Tamkeen’s support for the private sector in Bahrain is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity through the adoption of technology. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).