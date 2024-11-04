RIYADH — Syrian Air announced the resumption of its flights between Damascus International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah from Thursday, November 7, according to the Syrian News Agency.



Director General of Syrian Airlines Hatem Kabbas stated that the operation will be at a frequency of two flights per week, on Mondays and Thursdays.



Kabbas said that operation of the flight service will serve the members of the community between the two countries and activate the movement of transportation and communication at all levels. He called for those wishing to book flight tickets to contact the offices of Syrian Airlines. He noted that regular flights between the two airports have been suspended since May 8, 2016.



It is noteworthy that in July this year the first flight of Syrian Airlines arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and Riyadh Airports Company held a reception, attended by the Syrian Ambassador in Riyadh Ayman Sousan, and Saudi officials from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.



Earlier this year, Syrian Air operated services to transport Hajj pilgrims. Syria started last May operating direct Hajj flights from Damascus International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah, ending 12 years of isolation since the civil war began. The first group of 270 Syrian Hajj pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on May 28.



Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed to resume consular services in April 2023 and restored full diplomatic relations in May 2023 after a gap of 12 years. In May 2024, Saudi Arabia named Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel as its ambassador to Syria while Syria’s new Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Soussan assumed charge in Riyadh in January this year.

