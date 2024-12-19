Qatar - The rollout of ultra-high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi is well underway at the national airline, Qatar Airways, with the carrier exceeding its own previously planned timeline of 14 jets by the end of the year.

Starlink can now be found on 16 aircraft, with more joining over the coming weeks as new Starlink kits arrive from SpaceX in the US. Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer last week explained the rollout would have been even faster if the carrier could receive more Starlink kits at a faster rate.



The integration of Starlink Wi-Fi represents a key component of Qatar Airways' "2.0 Vision", spearheaded by al-Meer, which prioritises innovation and digitisation. In terms of connectivity onboard, and the entertainment options it can provide, the move to champion Starlink puts Qatar Airways ahead of the competition in the region, which is one of the most fiercely competitive markets in the world.



The first aircraft to be equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi was a Boeing 777-300ER. The airline is intending to roll out Starlink across all of its modern fleet by the end of next year.



Qatar Airways’ Starlink Wi-Fi is free to all passengers, regardless of their class of travel, and will remain free. There are no packages or price plans, no data caps or other limitations. It’s free, ultra-high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi. This is a significant departure from the traditional model, where in-flight Wi-Fi is often a premium service, especially on international long-haul flights. Historically, airlines around the world have charged passengers varying rates depending on the class of service, flight duration, and data usage, with costs sometimes exceeding $30 for just a few hours of patchy, unstable internet access.



Traditional in-flight Wi-Fi systems typically rely on two types of technologies: air-to-ground and satellite-based connectivity. Air-to-ground networks operate by connecting to cell towers on the ground, with airplanes switching from tower to tower as they fly. However, this type of system is often limited to certain regions and becomes less effective over oceans and remote areas. Satellite-based systems, which have been more commonly used on long-haul international flights, offer wider coverage but have historically been constrained by the capacity and speed of traditional geostationary satellites, resulting in frustratingly slow speeds.



Unlike traditional satellites, Starlink utilises a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites that are positioned much closer to the Earth's surface. This allows for faster data transfer, lower latency, and a more stable connection. The key advantages of LEO satellites lie in their ability to provide a broader and more consistent coverage compared to the geostationary satellites typically used for inflight Wi-Fi. Because they orbit closer to Earth, they can relay data more quickly, reducing the time it takes for information to travel back and forth. For passengers, this means less buffering, faster page loads, and the ability to engage in bandwidth-heavy activities such as the streaming of live sports, gaming, or even video calls while in the air.



Starlink's technology also enables airlines to offer a higher capacity network, which is particularly important for modern travellers who often board flights with multiple connected devices. Whether it's watching Netflix, or gaming, passengers can expect the onboard internet experience to mirror what they would get on the ground, in some cases, even better—an achievement that has, until now, remained elusive.



Starlink is installed directly at the airline’s technical facility in Doha, and does not require the aircraft to be out of service for more than a couple of days, speeding up the rollout.



Qatar Airways may be the first major international airline to begin rolling out Starlink, but they are not alone in recognising the potential of this SpaceX technology for passengers.



In North America, Hawaiian Airlines has made headlines by becoming one of the first US carriers to announce a partnership with Starlink. The airline also offers the service for free to passengers on both its inter-island and transpacific routes. Hawaiian Airlines has stated that Starlink Wi-Fi will allow it to offer a seamless experience for passengers, from streaming video to conducting business while in the air.



Another operator is JSX, the semi-private jet service based in the US, which has already started offering Starlink Wi-Fi on select routes. The airline, which operates small jets primarily on shorter routes, was one of the first to showcase Starlink’s capabilities. JSX has highlighted the fact that the low-latency, high-speed internet from Starlink offers a competitive edge, allowing them to appeal to business travelers looking for a more connected, premium experience.



From 2025 onwards, Air France will progressively roll out Starlink Wi-Fi connectivity service for a “ground-like” experience.



Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has been exploring the potential of integrating Starlink Wi-Fi into its fleet. While no formal roll-out plan has been announced yet, the airline has been testing the system to evaluate its feasibility for wider deployment. If successful, Delta would join the growing list of global carriers eager to enhance their onboard experience through SpaceX’s revolutionary satellite technology.



Airlines are now recognising that offering a robust internet experience is no longer an optional luxury but a core component of the passenger experience. With its global network of LEO satellites, Starlink is positioned to become the go-to provider for airlines that want to offer this premium service.

The author is an aviation analyst. X handle @AlexInAir.

