SHARJAH - In the context of solidifying its competitiveness and leadership by enhancing operational performance and providing services of the highest global standards, Sharjah Airport achieved a 12.4 percent growth in total passengers in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

It welcomed over 8.3 million passengers over the past six months, while recording a similar growth in aviation movement during the same period of 12.2 percent with 52,702 flight movements.

Additionally, Sharjah Airport succeeded in recording a significant growth in cargo handling operations, which reached 40.7 percent with a total of 97.2 thousand tonnes. Meanwhile, sea-air cargo operations increased by 17.5 percent with a total of 7.4 thousand tons.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), affirmed that the progressive and well-planned growth in Sharjah Airport's performance in travel, aviation, and cargo operations enhances its strategic efforts to solidify its leading regional position as the optimal choice for passengers in the region. This is due to the airport's provision of a safe and seamless travel experience, adoption of the latest innovative technologies, adherence to environmental sustainability standards, and offering of integrated and high-quality services that align with passengers' desires and aspirations.

Ali Salim Al Midfa pointed out that Sharjah Airport serves as a dynamic and effective gateway supporting economic activity, tourism, and the business sector, while attracting investments to the Emirate of Sharjah and connecting it with industrial and economic zones as well as commercial markets. This is achieved by expanding the airport's connectivity networks and increasing the frequency of aviation movements globally.

The number of international destinations served by Sharjah Airport has risen to over 100, through 26 airlines, including air cargo flights. Recent additions to these destinations include Greece and Poland via Air Arabia.

The Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority commended the efforts of all administrative and technical teams working across various airport facilities to provide the best services around the clock for all passengers and beneficiaries of cargo and freight services. This ongoing dedication provides a vital boost and significant momentum for the airport's ambition to become one of the top 5 regional airports. This goal aligns with its continuous efforts in executing the new expansion project at the airport, aiming to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.

Sharjah Airport Authority continues its pursuit of providing the best services and keeping up with the latest technological developments. This ensures a comfortable and smooth travel experience, supports the ongoing growth in passenger numbers, enhances air traffic, and continuously develops the operational framework while diversifying the available options for customers.