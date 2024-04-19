After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, airport services were disrupted. Airlines delayed, cancelled, and diverted scores of flights. However, airports are working to resume operations.

According to Wam, Sharjah Airport confirmed continuity of flight operations. The airport called on travellers to check their flight data from the relevant airlines. Passengers must go to the airport only if they have a confirmed reservation.

In Dubai, Majid Al Joker, CEO of Dubai Airports said that DXB is expected to return to normal scheduled operations within 24 hours.

Unstable weather hits UAE

Non-stop thunder and lightning woke UAE residents as heavy rainfall battered the country late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Unstable weather conditions continued to impact the UAE from Monday through Wednesday. This is due to an extension of a "low surface pressure" and two waves of unstable weather to move across the country on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced.

