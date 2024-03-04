Jeddah: Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) participates in the third edition of the "LEAP" tech conference, taking place from March 4 to 7, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.



The SAUDIA showcases its latest digital initiatives as part of its new era, aiming to bring about unprecedented change in its service system using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.



Additionally, it highlights integrated connectivity services with various entities to provide seamless digital travel services for various guest segments.



The company has finalized preparations to welcome visitors at its pavilion, Stand No. A02, providing an interactive experience where attendees can explore a range of digital projects aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



Key highlights include the introduction of "Travel Companion," an AI-powered virtual assistant aimed at streamlining booking processes, flight planning, and destination exploration, thereby revolutionizing the travel experience.



In addition to offering a travel experience using this advanced technology through both text and voice chat, SAUDIA stands out as the first airline in the region to develop this technology. The airline is utilizing this international conference to provide a beta version, enabling visitors of the conference to exclusively experience and explore its benefits.



Moreover, SAUDIA showcases “GovClick”, an e-wallet service facilitating seamless government ticket issuance and after-sales services through a unified digital platform.



Vice President of Digital Transformation at SAUDIA Group, Manal Alshehri, highlighted the significance of SAUDIA’s participation in this international conference hosted by the Kingdom, which has become a destination for hosting major events in various fields.



She pointed out that this comes at a time when several initiatives of the digital transformation project are being implemented across sectors. This project, she added, is considered a cornerstone of the new era and aims to enhance guest services and operational management through AI technologies.