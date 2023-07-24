National carrier Saudia Airlines has announced the launch of its first direct flight to Birmingham International Airport in UK from Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport.

This is Saudia's third UK destination after Heathrow and Gatwick in London and Manchester Airport, respectively.

The Saudi carrier held a ceremony at Birmingham Airport to mark the debut launch from Jeddah.

Saudia Airlines group, which includes its low-cost Flyadeal, aims to expand its route network by operating to 25 destinations on three continents by the end of 2023.-TradeArabia News Service

