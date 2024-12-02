RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has approved the issuance of annual permits for private non-commercial aircraft operated by foreign companies, subject to conditions.

This new move ensures private aircraft owners can travel to and within the Kingdom without requiring individual permits for each trip.



This step aligns with GACA's strategic objectives to enhance collaboration with strategic partners and entities while building sustainable and efficient transportation systems in Saudi Arabia. It supports the implementation of the Kingdom's Public Aviation Roadmap and contributes to the Vision 2030 goal of fostering a safe, seamless, and high-quality aviation experience in the country.



The initiative underscores GACA's commitment to adopting robust regulatory frameworks that guarantee security, efficiency, and operational excellence. It aims to facilitate the operation of centralized private flights in Saudi Arabia, providing maximum convenience to travelers.

