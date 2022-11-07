A record 150 exhibitors from over 25 countries and global experts are in Riyadh to attend the Saudi Airport Exhibition (SAE), biggest-ever airport industry show for two days from November 7 at Al Faisaliah Hotel.

The transformative socio-economic reforms blueprint calls for equipping the largest country on the Arabian Peninsula to handle 330 million air travellers by 2030, and transforming Riyad and Jeddah into mega aviation hubs, along with setting up a new national carrier and developing eight new airports.

The Middle East’s largest aviation market with 29 airports under its fold, is set to have the fastest passenger traffic growth until 2040 for which it unveiled $147 billion plans for its expansion. The National Aviation Strategy aims to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations to reach the 330 million passengers mark and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes.

In the works are plans to launch a new national airline as the aviation sector is slated to deliver SR280 billion ($75 billion) to the oil-rich nation’s Gross Domestic Product by 2030 and the fastest economic growth of 7.6 per cent in the Arabian Gulf region this year.

Being held at the Al Faisaliah Hotel and Niche Ideas, the B2B platform will have a sharp focus on ‘expansion, innovation, and collaboration as one of the world’s Top 5 airport growth markets over the next two decades to help the Kingdom reach its goals.

SAE is being held on an exhibition space of over 6,500 gross sq m, whose features include co-located Future Airport Development and Investment Summit, VIP Matchmaking, Hosted Buyers Programme, and regional development airport projects.

Among the hosted buyers are top officials from Red Sea Global, Royal Commission of AlUla, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Oman Airports, Neom, Tibah Airports, DAA International and Al Ula International Airport.

Co-located will be the Future Airport Development and Investment Summit with over 500 attendees – including Saudi transport and aviation leaders and global experts and suppliers.

The Summit will debate Aviation Sustainability; Rebuilding the Aviation Industry post-pandemic; Future Airport Planning; Passenger-Centric Thinking, Preparing the Airports of Tomorrow; Digital Innovation in Aviation; Developing Robust and Sustainable Air Traffic Management Systems; Airport Security in the Age of Digital Disruption, and Building a Local Aviation Talent Pool to Support Growth.

As the airport construction market reaches $1.4 trillion globally by 2026, the co-located Future Airport Development and Investment Summit will explore new partnership opportunities as the aviation industry rebuilds after the 21st century’s second pandemic brought it off its growth tracks.

The King Abdulaziz International Airport is getting expanded. The Jeddah airport’s Phase2, slated to increase the capacity to accommodate 43 million passengers a year and 80 million passengers by 2035, is expected to be completed by December 2025. The kingdom has started working in massive ways to expand and upgrade airports to serve 330 million travellers by 2030 through US$147 billion investments that will support $82.3 billion of GDP by 2037.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).