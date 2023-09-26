Beijing: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) has signed a cooperation agreement with Hainan Airlines to launch two new air routes connecting China and Saudi Arabia.



In the wake of the recently held Arab-China conference, and with a growing demand for flights between China and Saudi Arabia, the routes will boost air travel capacity, offering more options for traveling between the two countries and facilitating greater tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.



The new routes represent the third and fourth air connections from China to Saudi Arabia, following the successful launch of the Riyadh-Beijing and Jeddah-Beijing routes by national carrier SAUDIA in August 2023, in addition to the carrier’s

existing route connecting Jeddah and Guangzhou.



“Our strategic decision to expand in the Saudi market comes at a time of positive global momentum for both our nations. The world’s attention is increasingly drawn to opportunities in Asia and the Middle East. As Hainan Airlines, we believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership, and we are looking forward to further fostering cultural exchanges, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the economic growth and friendship between the two countries.” said Jason Liu, Commercial VP of Hainan Airlines.



“China is a key partner market for Saudi Arabia. At ACP, we’ve developed a seamless passenger experience for our Chinese visitors, with tailored amenities for travelers from the People's Republic of China,” said Ali Rajab, CEO of ACP.



He added “The entry of Hainan Airlines into the Saudi market will strengthen the bridge between the two countries and will allow tourists and businesses to explore the attractions and opportunities the two nations have to offer. We look forward to working with Hainan Airlines to strengthen their offering to travelers on these routes.”



Through Vision 2030, a large economic diversification program focusing on growing sectors like tourism and aviation, among others, Saudi Arabia aims to become a leading aviation hub in the Middle East, and a key connection point between East and West. In 2022, the Kingdom was the world’s second fastest-growing tourism market, according to the World Tourism Organization.



In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom is drastically scaling up its air route capacity. It aims to attract over 100 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.