Saudi Arabia signed a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 17 countries during the 42nd General Assembly of the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), held in Montreal, Canada, from September 23 to October 3.

The moves underscore the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening its global presence in aviation and air transport, establishing regulatory frameworks for air traffic, enhancing civil aviation safety and security standards, and expanding travel options for passengers, reported SPA.

The agreements and MoUs aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation in air transport, develop regulatory and legislative frameworks for civil aviation, expand international air connectivity, and enhance aviation safety and security, in addition to supporting economic and tourism development.

The agreements included bilateral air transport service agreements signed by Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Board Chairman of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saleh Al-Jasser with Antigua and Barbuda and South Africa.

The agreements aim to develop the air transport system and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.

The signing of such agreements contributes to achieving the objectives of the aviation program, expanding the operational network of national carriers, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, and increasing international air connectivity to 250 destinations.

It also aims to transport 330 million passengers annually by 2030, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

