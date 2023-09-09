Oman - SalamAir has announced the permanent operation of the Beirut flight to start operating from September 30 as a year-round route.

In addition to this, SalamAir will operate additional flights during the New Year Holiday.

Capt. Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, "This update is in response to the overwhelming public demand and significant success of bookings for the New Year holidays, as well as the summer season that the seasonal destination has operated in since December 2022."

Capt. Mohamed Ahmed added, " This new connection marks an exciting milestone for both countries and opens endless trade, tourism, and cultural exchange possibilities. Recognizing the growing interest and the remarkable seat factor on their flights, SalamAir has made the decision to include Beirut as one of its year-round destinations.

Starting September 30, SalamAir will operate weekly flights to Beirut every Saturday, offering passengers a convenient and affordable travel option between Oman and Lebanon. In addition to the weekly flight, SalamAir will operate additional flights during the new year holiday."

The addition of year-round flights to Beirut caters to the demand of Lebanese expatriates and tourists. It provides an opportunity for locals in Lebanon and Oman to explore and experience the unique offerings of both countries. This enhanced connectivity will foster greater collaboration, benefiting the economies of both nations and creating valuable opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

The SalamAir network consists of 41 destinations; SalamAir flies to domestic destinations, including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Duqm, and Masirah, and international destinations Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Baghdad, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Trivandrum. SalamAir flies directly from Suhar to Salalah, Shiraz, Trabzon, and Salalah to Muscat, Suhar, Fujairah, Madinah, Bahrain, and Calicut.

SalamAir operates six A320neo, seven A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter.

