Oman’s low-cost airline SalamAir has announced the arrival of its 15th aircraft - a brand-new Airbus A321neo - to its expanding fleet. With this new addition, the airline is on track to achieve its strategic plan to reach 25 aircraft within three years.

The airline has been named 'Barr Al Hikman' after the famous coastal area located in the sultanate, often referred to as the Maldives of the Middle East, known for its natural beauty and abundant wildlife.

"We are delighted to welcome Barr Al Hikman, our 15th aircraft, to our expanding fleet. SalamAir is committed to making air travel more affordable while supporting Oman’s aviation and tourism goals," remarked its Chairman Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al Khonji.

"This newest addition to our fleet marks the start of executing our strategic plan to reach 25 aircraft by 2028. SalamAir continues to support the aviation ecosystem in advancing Oman Vision 2040 by increasing tourism levels and contributing to the sultanate’s economic diversification," said Al Khonji.

"We underscore the importance of public–private collaboration and complementarity to grow tourism for the benefit of Oman," he stated.

Al Khonji said part of SalamAir’s strategy since 2024 has been to focus on unserved routes.

"We firmly believe that Vision 2040 will be achieved through ambitious, forward-looking growth. For example, the UAE operates more than 560 aircraft with a population of around 11 million, while Qatar operates about 230 aircraft with a population of around 3 million. By comparison, both Omani airlines combined operate no more than 46 aircraft with a population of around 5 million, which shows the sultanate’s substantial headroom for growth," stated the top official.

"By working together through codeshare and other forms of cooperation, seeking to complement rather than compete, both Omani airlines can be part of the growth story. With our 15th plane delivered, we are inaugurating a new phase in our growth journey," he added.

With its 15-strong fleet, Salam Air said it can now begin to expand that demand further while opening new markets, including its long-term plan to establish a base for two to three aircraft in Salalah.

"A Salalah base supports balanced regional development, bringing more visitors to Dhofar and stimulating year-round tourism and employment," noted Al Khonji.

Welcoming the addition, CEO Adrian Hamilton-Manns said: "This new aircraft will enable SalamAir to expand its network by increasing frequencies to Nairobi; launching new services to Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia; strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Abha; resuming Beirut; and launching service to Medan in Indonesia."

"With a growing list of previously unserved destinations across the region, SalamAir plays a key role in supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s efforts to expand transport links, making it easier for people to travel to Oman and for residents to have direct access to more destinations," stated Adrian Hamilton.

"Our 15th plane is a launchpad for growth. It will be used to open new routes and to add more seats to high-demand destinations like Salalah," stated the top official.

"SalamAir’s RO9.99 ($26) domestic fare, launched in November 2024, has proven to be hugely popular and has stimulated new travel demand. Over the past year, the airline has transformed into a leading low-cost airline in the region, and this growth will continue," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

