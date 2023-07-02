Muscat – SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has launched direct flights to the coastal city of Rize in Turkey.

The airline now operates flights to Rize every Saturday and Tuesday, consolidating its position as one of the first international airlines to offer direct connectivity to this vibrant destination.

With this addition, SalamAir now operates a total of 18 weekly flights to Turkey, including Istanbul and Trabzon.

According to Capt Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, these new direct flights from Muscat to Rize establish SalamAir as a pivotal bridge connecting Rize with various local and international markets in the Middle East.

