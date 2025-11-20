SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Cost Carrier, has signed a new maintenance agreement with Joramco during the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Under this partnership, Joramco will conduct C-Checks for SalamAir’s seven SalamAir Airbus A320 aircraft, strengthening the airline’s ability to maintain high levels of operational readiness as its fleet and network continue to grow.

The agreement focuses on enhancing SalamAir’s heavy maintenance planning by securing dedicated capacity, expert engineering oversight, and efficient inspection cycles.

As the airline prepares for additional aircraft joining its fleet in the coming years, ensuring timely and high-quality base maintenance has become central to supporting stable and reliable operations.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, stated: “Joramco will play a key role in supporting the heavy and long-cycle maintenance needs of our fleet. As SalamAir continues to grow in line with Oman Vision 2040, having a trusted partner that can provide reliable base maintenance capacity is essential. With our network expanding across the region, from key GCC cities to South Asia, Africa, and beyond, our aircraft are constantly in motion, connecting more passengers to more destinations than ever before. This agreement gives us the confidence that our fleet is maintained to the highest standards, ensuring we deliver safe, dependable operations across our network. As we prepare for further growth in the coming years, securing strong technical support is vital, and this partnership ensures SalamAir remains ready to serve its expanding network with consistency and reliability.”

Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, commented: “We are pleased to welcome SalamAir into our growing list of airline partners. With more than sixty years of experience, Joramco brings strong engineering capabilities and extensive expertise in A320 family heavy maintenance. This partnership allows us to provide SalamAir with dependable support, efficient turnaround times, and high-quality technical services aligned with their operational requirements.”

Adil Al Sheibani, Director of Engineering at SalamAir, added: “This partnership strengthens our engineering ecosystem by giving SalamAir access to specialised heavy maintenance capabilities that support both immediate readiness and long-term fleet sustainability. Joramco’s experience in A320 structural, systems, and reliability-centered maintenance aligns closely with our strategic goals as we expand our fleet. In addition to scheduled maintenance, the selected aircraft will also undergo full exterior painting and cabin refurbishment as part of the partnership.

As SalamAir works toward increasing its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028, this agreement with Joramco reinforces the airline’s focus on building a strong, dependable maintenance foundation that supports long-term growth, operational reliability, and the advancement of Oman’s aviation and logistics sectors.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

