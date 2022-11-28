Oman - SalamAir, Oman’s value-for-money airline, has announced the introduction of a direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok, with three flights per week beginning on December 18, 2022.

Flights from Muscat depart on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while return flights from Bangkok are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The route serves the high demand for leisure tourism on both sides.

Bangkok is SalamAir's second destination in Thailand. With the introduction of Bangkok, travellers have an excellent opportunity to make the most of their vacation. They may choose to book their flight to Phuket and return from Bangkok or vice versa.

The new destination in its network marks the airline’s further expansion into Southeast Asia. The route has seen strong demand for both outbound and inbound flights. For people living in Oman and those wanting to take connecting flights, it’s a convenient non-stop flight to Bangkok for a dream holiday, shopping, relaxation, or medical tourism purposes.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and expats. We are delighted to commence flights between Muscat and Bangkok, providing our customers with a perfect value-for-money product that allows them to be flexible, save on airfare with our competitive pricing and add services they prefer. The flights will boost tourism, economic relations and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. The airline’s network expansion strategy is dedicated to increasingly connecting more destinations along new sectors to establish a strong pan-international presence.”.

The carrier, which operates six A320neo and four A321neo, is confident Bangkok will appeal to a broad range of leisure travellers looking to satisfy their wanderlust. The journey between Muscat and Bangkok will take about 6 hours .

Bangkok offers a variety of experiences to its tourists and travellers. One of the most cosmopolitan cities in Asia, it has plenty of beautiful attractions from both the ancient and the modern eras that surprise tourists.

Also known as Krung Thep, Bangkok is the gateway to Thai warmth and hospitality. Pulsating with energy at one end and submerged in peace at the other, Bangkok combines modern and traditional culture. It is sprinkled with modern skyscrapers, authentic canals, busy markets, and high-class malls. The city has something for everyone: fantastic street food, non-stop action, and unforgettable experiences. Wat Phra Kaew, Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Traimit, Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Safari World, Jim Thompson's House, Chinatown, Lumphini Park, Bangkok National Museum and Madame Tussauds are the top places to visit in Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).