Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s fastest-growing value-for-money airline, is excited to announce the launch of its newest destination: Delhi, India. Starting from July 2, 2024, SalamAir will operate twice-weekly flights to Delhi, with services on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Delhi, the capital of India, is a vibrant metropolis known for its rich history, diverse culture, and modern infrastructure. As a key economic and political hub, Delhi offers a unique blend of ancient monuments, such as the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb, and contemporary attractions, including shopping malls, markets, and a thriving culinary scene.

Introducing flights to Delhi marks another important milestone for SalamAir as they continue to expand our network to meet the growing demand for affordable and convenient travel options in the Sultanate. This new route is expected to augment connections between Oman and India further enhancing options for the expat community, leisure, and support convenience for business travel.

"We are thrilled to add Delhi to our growing list of destinations in India," said Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, Acting CEO of SalamAir. "Delhi is a city of great historical significance and economic vitality, making it an ideal addition to our network. We look forward to offering our passengers to and from the opportunity to explore this dynamic city, and we will remain committed to providing a high-quality travel experience at competitive prices."

With the introduction of flights to Delhi, SalamAir reaffirms its commitment to connecting people and places, offering more choices and greater convenience to its valued customers.

