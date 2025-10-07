SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, reported its On-Time Performance (OTP) for Q3 2025, achieving 82.32% punctuality across 6,264 flights and 915,223 passengers.

This performance, while lower than the 88% of Q2 2025, demonstrates reliability amidst increased operational volume, with a 28% rise in passenger numbers and a 22% increase in flights.

Notably, September recorded a peak OTP of 94.4%, showcasing the airline's strengthened market position and customer trust.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of Salamair, said: “Punctuality is not only a metric for us, but also a daily commitment we uphold to every passenger who chooses to fly with SalamAir. Managing more than 6,200 flights and carrying over 915,000 passengers in one quarter, an increase of more than 200,000 travelers and over 1,000 additional flights compared to quarter 2, while achieving an OTP of 82.32%, reflects the dedication of our teams across all stations and functions. We will continue to focus on process improvements, operational resilience, and innovation to further elevate the travel experience.”

