Muscat: SalamAir will operate direct flights from Muscat to Cairo in the Arab Republic of Egypt from Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Salam Air will begin operating its first direct flights from Muscat to Cairo via Sphinx International Airport, with three weekly flights. Travellers can enjoy the convenience of direct flights to Sphinx International Airport.

Salam Air's direct line to Cairo is an important step to expand travel options and facilitate travel between the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which strengthens the fraternal ties between the two peoples and cultural and commercial exchange between the two countries.

Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, acting CEO of SalamAir, said: "Operating direct flights between Muscat and Cairo via Sphinx International Airport is a way to connect travelers between the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with this destination."

Al Shidhani pointed out that Cairo's Sphinx International Airport provides direct access to the city's main landmarks, including the famous Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx, and the Egyptian Museum.

