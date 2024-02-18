National flag carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) has announced that it has launched its new twice-a-week flight to the ancient Saudi city of AlUla from its hub Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan.

The inaugural RJ flight was given a grand welcome on its arrival yesterday (February 16) at AlUla International Airport flying all the way from the Jordanian capital.

The launch of the new flight route to AlUla reflects the interest shown in this governorate with a rich heritage and diverse nature, which hosts a variety of events and activities throughout the year.

The Jordanian flag-carrier pointed out that the new route also constitutes a historical bridge that extends to a great era when the two regions witnessed the prosperity of the ancient Nabataean civilization, which left its traces firmly rooted in both Petra, in Jordan, and Al Hijr in AlUla.

The new trips enable history and culture lovers to explore the historical connection between the two regions and the ancient civilization shared by both destinations, it added.

