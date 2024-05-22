Royal Jordanian (RJ) has announced its seasonal flights to Paphos, Cyprus, starting from June 13, 2024 with two weekly flights. The addition aims to enhance tourism opportunities for Jordanians, offering a fresh holiday destination alongside popular summer spots like Sharm El Sheikh, Antalya, Larnaca, Athens, and Barcelona.

Paphos will serve as an excellent complement to visits to Cyprus, providing a second destination within the island that is rich in cultural and historical attractions.

The introduction of services to Paphos is expected to significantly boost Christian religious tourism, encouraging more visitors from Cyprus to explore Jordan's historical and religious sites.

RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali emphasised that the expansion into Paphos is aligned with Royal Jordanian’s strategic vision to enhance connectivity and develop a robust network across the Levant.

The airline aims to reach 60 destinations, supported by a modern fleet of 40 new aircraft under its fleet modernization plan, which will unfold over the coming years to meet growing travel demand.

