Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 669,158 passengers (PAX) in April 2024, indicating a 6.2% decline against 2023 figures.

During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,783 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,504 tonnes of cargo, registering a 6.3% decrease and a notable 27.5% increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date statistics revealed a 5.0% drop in QAIA passenger figures as opposed to the same period in 2023, totalling 2,638,151 PAX. Additionally, QAIA reported 22,422 ACM and 25,843 tonnes of cargo, depicting a 5.7% decline and an impressive 29.6% surge, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“Our April passenger figures have undoubtedly been influenced by the ongoing situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the subsequent suspension of select flights to and from QAIA,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our goal to expand our airline and destination networks alongside our industry partners, while continuing to deliver excellent services.

“We will continue to strive to foster an airport environment that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

