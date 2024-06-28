Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 653,936 passengers in May 2024, marking a 9.8% decline compared to 2023 figures.

During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,896 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,827 tonnes of cargo, down 6.4% and up 34.4%, respectively, against the previous year.

Meanwhile, QAIA passenger numbers witnessed a 6.0% drop since the start of the year, totalling 3,292,087 passengers as opposed to the same period in 2023.

Additionally, it reported 28,318 ACM and 32,670 tonnes of cargo, showing a 5.9% decrease and a notable 30.6% increase, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“Reflecting on May’s traffic, the results are largely driven by the disruptions caused by the ongoing Gaza war, impacting airline operations and tourism flow to the Kingdom,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“Despite these challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction, enhancing connectivity and ensuring a welcoming travel experience that feels like home for all passengers journeying through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

