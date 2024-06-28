AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) announced on Thursday that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 653,936 passengers in May, marking a 9.8 per cent decrease compared with 2023 statistics.

Regarding aircraft movements, the airport recorded 5,896 movements in May, a decrease of 6.4 per cent and handled 6,827 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 34.4 per cent compared with the same period last year.

According to the statistics, the number of passengers through Queen Alia International Airport has decreased by 6 per cent since the beginning of the year, compared with the same period in 2023, with a total of 3,292,087 passengers.

As for aircraft movements, the airport recorded 28,318 movements, a decrease of 5.9 per cent and handled 32,670 tonnes of cargo, recording a significant increase of 30.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

AIG CEO Nicolas Claude said, "Looking at the air traffic in May, the recorded results were significantly affected by the disruptions caused by the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which impacted airline operations and the flow of tourism to the Kingdom."

He affirmed the group’s commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring a comfortable travel experience that makes all travellers through Jordan's main gateway to the world feel at home.

