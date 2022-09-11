Morocco's Royal Air Maroc has announced that it will resume its services between Mohamed Fifth airport in Casablanca and Hamad International Airport in Doha with one daily flight, starting from September 12.

Royal Air Maroc’s operation to Doha was suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Moroccan carrier said flights will depart from Casablanca at 14:45 and arrive in Doha at 00:15 the next day and on return take off from Doha at 02:15 and land in Casablanca at 08:10.

It will operate a Boeing 787-9 which has a capacity of 302 seats, including 26 Business class seats.

Royal Air Maroc Chairman and CEO Abdelhamid Addou said: "The importance of this strategic partnership which will provide our customers with more connections both to Asian destinations from the extensive network of our partner Qatar Airways, and to our African destinations."

"This partnership will allow us to offer additional benefits to our customers in terms of quality of travel and service on board the planes of both airlines and on the most prestigious oneworld alliance network to which we are affiliated," he stated.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker expressed delight at further expanding its strategic cooperation with the resumption of flights of fellow oneworld member, Royal Air Maroc.

Both the carriers have enjoyed a strong relationship since 2015 that is driven by a determination to deliver a strong network, stated Al Baker, adding that this deeper partnership further cements its commitment to the passengers as it connects to Qatari capital.

"Doha is firmly positioned as a leading oneworld hub bringing more airline partners together than ever before, allowing passengers to enjoy seamless global connectivity to more than 150 destination across the Qatar Airways global network," he added.

