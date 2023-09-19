Jordan - Royal Jordanian (RJ), in collaboration with Embraer aircraft manufacturer, organised a special flight on Monday (September 19) to demonstrate to participating passengers the specifications of E195, the new aircraft belonging to the E2 family that serve long-haul routes.

Participating in the demonstration trip over Amman were: Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi, Commander of the Royal Air Force Brigadier General Mohammad Hiasat, Ambassador of Brazil Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento, RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali, and a number of officials.

RJ also hosted a group of academics and students from Al Hussein Technical University as part of the company's initiatives to empower youth and enhance the educational process.

Majali said that RJ will introduce two aircraft of this type to its short-haul fleet in December this year, which will be an important enabler for RJ’s growth plan in the levant by increasing frequencies to current markets offering passengers more choices through higher frequencies.

Embraer’s E2 boasts high operating economics and fuel efficiency, in addition to lower maintenance costs. Customers are promised comfortable seating, while enjoying Wi-Fi service during their flight.

