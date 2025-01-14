Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national airline and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced that its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrived on Monday at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

According to the company, the leased aircraft, painted in the airline’s pearl livery, will be used as a technical spare and for training purposes over the coming months. This aircraft is separate from Riyadh Air's original order of 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline stated that the aircraft will undergo the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process with the General Authority of Civil Aviation before being utilised as a technical spare to support the commencement of operations later in 2025.

