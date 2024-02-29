Riyadh Airhas joined forces with Adobe to deliver advanced global travel experiences, backed by generative AI, according to a press release.

The new airline will integrate with a wide range of travel partners globally, allowing guests to manage their entire travel experience through its digital properties.

Under the partnership, IBM Consulting will leverage Adobe’s Experience Cloud technologies to secure a cohesive and tailored travel journey for Riyadh Air guests.

Set to carry its first passengers in 2025, Riyadh Air seeks to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations worldwide.

This will support both the National Aviation Strategy’s and National Tourism Strategy's objectives to bring 330 million annual visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.

Adam Boukadida, CFO at Riyadh Air, commented: “We are on a mission to shape the future of travel and meet guest’s expectations of their travel experience."

“Through our strategic partnership with Adobe, we will be able to create incredible, personalised experiences for our guests at every stage and every moment of their journey, from planning their trips towards a booking and boarding their flight and towards the arrival destination across the world,” Boukadida added.

Riyadh Air will deploy Adobe technology to offer a seamless, end-to-end travel experience to the guests traveling globally to and from Saudi Arabia and also those traveling within the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the airline is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs around the globe.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).