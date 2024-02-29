Saudi Arabia - Riyadh Air and Adobe have announced a strategic technology partnership under which the lead systems integrator, IBM Consulting, will employ Adobe’s Experience Cloud technologies to create a cohesive and tailored travel journey for the airline’s guests.

The agreement comes as Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline, Riyadh Air, integrates with a broad range of travel partners, both in the kingdom and globally, allowing guests to manage their entire travel experience through its digital properties.

With plans to carry its first passengers in 2025, Riyadh Air aims to connect the kingdom to more than 100 destinations around the world, supporting both the National Aviation Strategy’s and National Tourism Strategy ambitions to bring 330 million annual visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.

“We’re on a mission to shape the future of travel and meet guest’s expectations of their travel experience," said Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer at Riyadh Air.

“Through our strategic partnership with Adobe, we will be able to create incredible, personalized experiences for our guests at every stage and every moment of their journey, from planning their trips towards booking and boarding their flight and towards the arrival destination across the world.”

“As a new digitally native airline, Riyadh Air has an opportunity to push the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to delivering personalized, real-time digital experiences for air travellers,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

"The airline’s vision, combined with the power of Experience Cloud and generative AI, holds the promise of setting entirely new standards for digital experiences in the travel industry and beyond.”

Adobe technology will be used by Riyadh Air to offer a seamless, end-to-end travel experience to the guests traveling globally to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as those traveling domestically within the Kingdom.

Within Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) will play a critical role in delivering highly personalised experiences to customers. Adobe Real-Time CDP will manage Riyadh Air’s first party customer data and combine it with data from its partners to create a unified view of each customer, that always respects privacy and consent.

Based on this unified profile, Riyadh Air will be able to use other applications and services within Experience Cloud and Adobe Firefly to deliver personalised experiences, powered by generative AI and machine learning.

Riyadh Air will use Adobe Sensei GenAI capabilities within Adobe Experience Cloud to create the vast variations of on-brand copy required to deliver personalised campaigns at scale.

Real-time insights and interactions, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, will ensure Riyadh Air will be able to offer travellers in the moment communications on their preferred channel.

These insights will also be used to empower teams to understand the type of experiences and content that resonate with its culturally diverse and global guests, ensuring Riyadh Air delivers exceptional guest experiences every time.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).