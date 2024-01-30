Recaro Aircraft Seating has announced its selection by Eve Air Mobility to design, certify, and produce seats for the company’s groundbreaking electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

This is a historic milestone for Recaro Aircraft Seating as it ventures into the world of eVTOL aircraft for the first time in its 51-year history, demonstrating its commitment to advancing aviation technology. The company is set to deliver a total of 75,000 seats, organised in shipsets of five seats each, with deliveries commencing in the first quarter of 2025, it said.

"The success of a project like this is only possible when there is a strong collaboration, just as there is between Recaro and Eve Air Mobility,” said Dr Mark Hiller, CEO of Recaro Aircraft Seating and Recaro Holding. “eVTOL aircraft represent an exciting new chapter for air transport, and I am confident that Recaro is well-equipped to navigate it, as our strengths in lightweight design, superior quality, and outstanding ergonomics fit perfectly into the eVTOL segment."

Eve’s eVTOL is 100% electric and has a range of 100 km allowing it to complete a variety of urban air mobility missions. The aircraft features a lift + cruise configuration with dedicated rotors for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly on cruise, with no components required to change position during flight. It will be piloted at launch but evolving towards uncrewed operations in the future. Eve’s eVTOL is scheduled to enter into service in 2026.

