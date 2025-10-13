DOHA: Qatar’s air transport sector continued to show strong momentum in September 2025, with aircraft movements and passenger traffic recording steady year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the preliminary figures released by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) .

The data show that flight movements increased to 23,759 in September 2025, up from 22,917 in the same month of 2024, reflecting a 3.7 percent annual rise. Meanwhile, passenger numbers climbed from 4.2 million in September 2024 to 4.4 million in September 2025, marking a growth of approximately 5.4 percent.

However, cargo and mail volumes declined by 4 percent, falling from 230,771 tonnes to 221,506 tonnes, in line with the broader global cooling in freight demand.

Speaking to The Peninsula, aviation analyst and ICAO Ground Instructor Khamis Abdullah Alkhelaifi attributed the sustained growth in passenger traffic to a combination of seasonal, corporate, and strategic network factors. “Passenger volumes are expected to grow around 4 to 6 percent YoY, consistent with August’s 6.4 percent rise and supported by strong regional and international travel demand,” Alkhelaifi said.

The expert noted that demand remains buoyed by sustained momentum from the summer travel season, especially from connecting traffic through Hamad International Airport, alongside a pickup in corporate travel as global conferences and business events resume post-summer. “The continued expansion of Qatar Airways’ route network and partnerships, particularly across Asia and Africa, has strengthened Doha’s position as a global transfer hub,” Alkhelaifi stressed.

Aircraft movements rose in parallel with passenger demand, mirroring Qatar’s growing role as a regional aviation hub. “We are seeing around 3 to 4 percent growth in aircraft movements YoY, driven by increased flight frequencies and efficient scheduling,” the industry expert said.

“The introduction of new destinations and additional services by Qatar Airways and other carriers is contributing to higher aircraft utilisation.”

While passenger traffic surged, Qatar’s air cargo and mail segment experienced a modest decline of around four percent, reflecting global market conditions. “The decrease of about 3 to 5 percent is consistent with worldwide trends,” Alkhelaifi explained. “Weaker global trade, slowing industrial production, and normalisation of supply chains have reduced reliance on air freight. Additionally, competition from sea freight, which has regained cost advantages, continues to impact air cargo volumes.”

September marked a mild seasonal slowdown following the busy summer travel period. As schools resumed and family vacations tapered off, airlines adjusted capacity, reducing some frequencies on leisure-heavy routes while maintaining strong business and regional connectivity. “While leisure travel naturally tapers off after the summer, business and regional travel remain strong. This helps stabilise overall passenger numbers during what is typically a quieter period,” Alkhelaifi said.

The analyst anticipated another surge in air traffic from late October through the end of the year.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

