Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has reported serving 13.7 million passengers in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, reflecting a robust 7.9 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Point-to-point traffic also experienced growth by 11.7 per cent, contributing to the airport’s overall performance.

The passenger traffic growth was driven by strong demand for air travel, with July marking the airport’s busiest month ever, handling 4,742,068 passengers followed by 4,717,885 passengers in August and 4,246,742 in September.

In the Middle East, the key growth countries were Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain while in Europe, the growth was led by Spain, UK and Germany. China market grew by over 43 per cent compared to the previous year.

The number of aircraft movements at Hamad International Airport reached 71,425 during Q3 2024, which is 6.2 per cent more that the same period in the previous year.

This included 24,179 take-offs and landings in July, 24,329 in August, and 22,917 in September. This strong performance highlights the airport’s growing role as a major global aviation hub, handling increased volumes of air traffic with efficiency and precision.

Hamad International Airport handled 670,643 tonnes of cargo in Q3 2024, a 13.5 percent increase compared to Q3 2023. The cargo handled was consistent across the quarter, with 221,398 tonnes processed in July, 219,525 tonnes in August, and 229,719 tonnes in September.

This growth reinforces the airport’s position as a key cargo hub in the region, supporting global trade and supply chains. Additionally, over 11 million bags were processed at Hamad International Airport in Q3 2024, an 8.9 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

Hamad International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a leading global hub, providing seamless connectivity and world-class services to millions of travelers and businesses.

The airport’s expansion and operational enhancements, along with ongoing investments in infrastructure, ensure its ability to handle increasing passenger and cargo volumes efficiently.

