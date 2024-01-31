Qatar - Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Mohamed Abbas Helmy, in the Ministry’s offices yesterday.

The two ministers discussed cooperative relations between the two countries in the fields of civil aviation, and ways to further enhance them, particularly with relation to air transportation activities.

Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Qatar H E Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny attended the meeting.

