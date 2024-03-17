Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Eng Badr Mohammed Al-Meer has revealed several major new developments in line with his vision for the future of Qatar Airways.

Designed to invigorate the global airline and its group of businesses, his roadmap for success includes innovation as the key pillar, which is reflected in Qatar Airways’ upcoming products and services – including the introduction of new First Class cabins on some of its fleet.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC – his first since being appointed Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer in November 2023, Eng Al-Meer stated: “This is a new era.”

The interview touched on the overall positive outlook for the group as Eng Al-Meer detailed his approach to developing a high yielding concept for Qatar Airways’ new First Class cabin.

He stated: “Based on the demand from certain sectors, we see a high demand for First Class, and as such, have decided to introduce a newly-designed First Class cabin unique to Qatar Airways. No one can develop a First Class cabin better than us – we are combining the experience of flying commercial and executive jets to develop something new. We are 70 to 80 per cent ready and are only finalising colours. We are hoping to announce it soon.”

Eng Al-Meer further revealed that Qatar Airways’ redesign of its premium Qsuite is set to debut at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024. The award-winning Qsuite Business Class challenged industry norms when it was launched in 2017, and continues to be a benchmark for the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways GCEO also stated that the competitive aviation landscape in the GCC region is helping raise the bar when it comes to customer experience. He stated that the pressure is on for potential rivals, and he welcomes any challenge for Qatar Airways. He remains confident in Qatar Airways continuing to hold onto its market leading position in the future to outshine any competition.

He also underlined the ways in which digital innovation is helping drive organisational efficiencies, as the airline continues to announce exciting new routes in growth markets including China and India, further enhancing Qatar’s position as a gateway to the world.

Qatar Airways currently serves over 170 global destinations, and will soon launch inaugural flights to Hamburg and Tashkent, and resume flights to Lisbon and Venice. The airline will also resume several summer seasonal routes, including Adana, Antalya, Bodrum, Marrakesh, Mykonos, Sarajevo, and Trabzon.

Eng Al-Meer was appointed Group CEO in November 2023, and he immediately focused on introducing innovative programmes to benefit both passengers and the airline’s global 60,000 strong workforce. In his first message to employees, he stressed the importance of cultivating trust and empowerment in the work culture. Under his leadership, various workplace initiatives have been successfully introduced that continue to improve employee satisfaction, the statement said.

