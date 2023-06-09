Doha, Qatar: Leading the industry with innovation, Qatar Airways has introduced new QVerse environments allowing users to navigate their travel arrangements in an immersive digital experience prior to entering an airport.

The World’s Best Airline is inviting all to feel what it is like to fly in the future with its MetaHuman cabin crew ‘Sama’ – named after ‘sky’ in Arabic – who assists with a journey through Qatar Airways’ various First Class check-in counters, Premium Lounges, and Business and Economy Class cabins.

The online experience has been augmented to include the new Business Class Suite and Economy Class in the Boeing 787-9; and the Qsuite and Economy Class in the Airbus A350-1000.

Passengers can now also explore the oasis of luxury in the Al Safwa First Class Lounge and the tranquillity of the Al Mourjan Business Class lounge at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said: “Technological advances have opened up a new world of opportunities to enhance the digital offerings available to our customers. As we continually strive to provide excellence at every step, the online booking journey is no exception which is why we have invested in QVerse. Passengers can now virtually experience our award-winning services at Hamad International Airport and onboard our aircraft.”

QVerse users will get the chance to utilise a discount up to 10 percent while exploring the new environments, which can then be used when booking Premium or Economy Class tickets with Qatar Airways.

