Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has continued to meet the increased passenger and cargo demand with adaptability and flexibility during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Qatar Airways is renowned for its modern fuel-efficient fleet, which has enabled the airline over the past few years to fulfil its commitment to connecting people globally. “The airline’s strategic investment in technologically advanced aircraft has helped in maintaining agility when responding to opportunities and challenges. With capacity requirements meticulously planned, the airline continued to meet the increased passenger and cargo demand with adaptability and flexibility during the 2022/2023 financial year,” according to the Qatar Airways Group annual report for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

During the financial year 2022/2023, the airline continued to face considerable capacity limitations due to circumstances beyond the group’s control. These capacity constraints were addressed through a number of different initiatives to balance the business needs promptly. As a global airline, we adapted our network to serve passenger demand and increase the sustainability of operations, it added.

In the last financial year, Qatar Airways Group added seven new aircraft to its impressive fleet – which included four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and three Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER jets.

Additionally, the airline brought back into service eight of its 10 Airbus A380s in order to increase the fleet capacity on routes with strong premium demand such as London Heathrow, Paris, Bangkok, Sydney and Perth.

The report explained, Qatar Airways’ revolutionary Qsuite Business Class maintained a very strong position in the travel industry for the sixth consecutive year and was voted ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. With its 1-2-1 configuration, the Qsuite provides passengers with the most spacious, fully private and comfortable Business Class product in the sky.

The Qsuite is fitted to 74 of Qatar Airways’ wide-body aircraft across its Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 fleets and is available on the majority of the airline’s long-haul routes.

Qatar Airways Cargo has maintained its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier through the 2022/2023 financial year, bringing great enhancements to its services and sharply accelerating its digital transformation.

The report further noted that Qatar Executive became the world’s largest owner and single commercial operator of the Gulfstream G650ER with a total of 15 aircraft, in addition to two A319 aircraft and two Global 5000s.

In July 2022, Qatar Airways and Boeing also finalised an order of 25 737-10 aircraft, providing the airline’s short and medium-haul fleet with improved economics, fuel efficiency and sustainable operations.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar maintained a strong position in relation to its fleet number and worth, with more than 245 aircraft worth over $67.3bn still on order (including options and Letters of Intent) our fleet and network continues to grow and position the group well for its future expansion plans.

