Qatar Airways has resumed a scheduled non-stop service between Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) and Hamad International Airport from June 1.

Qatar Airways will operate its state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft, equipped with 36 award-winning Qsuite Business Class seats and 247 Economy Class seats.

In addition to the existing Narita-Doha service, the resumption of daily flights from Haneda Airport will increase the flight frequency from the greater Tokyo area from seven to 14 flights a week.

Travellers from Tokyo will be able to enjoy seamless connections to over 160 destinations using the World Best Airline's extensive global network, including popular destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and more, through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “The resumption of the Tokyo Haneda-Doha service follows our major network expansion announced at ITB Berlin 2023, which will see an extra 655 weekly flights in 2023 compared to 2022. Japan remains a significant market for Qatar Airways and its passengers, and in addition to Haneda, the airline will soon be resuming flights to Osaka this year.”

Qatar Airways Regional Manager for Japan and Korea, Shinji Miyamoto, said: "We are very pleased to announce the resumption of flights to Haneda Airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also very pleased that Japanese customers will be able to experience Qatar Airways' award-winning business class, Qsuite, which is being introduced for the first time ever in Japan.

“Qatar is scheduled to host various world-class events this year following the successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the coveted Formula 1 race for motorsports fans. We hope many Japanese will fly with Qatar Airways to visit Qatar, as it is a destination that features countless tourist attractions such as magnificent desert experiences and preserved heritage sites.”

Qsuite, the globally-acclaimed business class category patented by Qatar Airways, features the industry's first-ever double bed, with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room.

The centre four seats are equipped with adjustable panels and TV monitors that transform the space into a private suite when traveling with colleagues, friends, or family, allowing passengers to work, dine, and socialise together, thus creating an environment tailored to unique needs for the ultimate customised travel experience.

