Qatar Airways has been named the Airline of the Year for 2024 by the leading industry organisation, Airline Ratings.

In addition to the Airline of the Year accolade, Qatar Airways has also won Best Business Class for the fifth consecutive year, as well as Best Catering.



The yearly Airline Ratings awards include several key categories: Best In-flight Entertainment and Best Catering, Best Cabin Crew, Best Environmental Airline, and Regional Airline of the Year. Airlines are assessed based on various criteria including fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, safety rating, product rating, innovation, and forward fleet orders.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "We, at Qatar Airways, stand for delivering exceptional customer experiences, and it is always reaffirming to be recognized for our relentless pursuit of service excellence. Receiving the Airline of the Year accolade by Airline Ratings has reinforced our commitment to innovation and customer care that defines our brand."



Airline Ratings Editor-in-Chief, Geoffrey Thomas, said: "In our objective analysis, Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top five. The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback."

